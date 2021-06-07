iPadOS 15 will bring widgets and app library to iPad at last

(Pocket-lint) - Apple will add a much-requested feature to iPad when it releases iPadOS 15 later this year - you will finally be able to use widgets on the homescreen.

Strangely, even though homescreen widgets were added to iPhone with iOS 14, iPad Pro owners could only have them in a swipe-on sidebar.

iPadOS 15 will gain widget control, however, with a few new widgets launching for good measure. For starters, you will be able to pin a Game Center widget to your screen, maybe amongst your favourite game apps from Apple Arcade.

As well as widgets, Apple is finally adding the App Library to iPad too. That means you can swipe to get a screen of apps collected into sensible boxes. It makes them easier to find.

Several other new features will be coming with iPadOS 15, with Apple using its WWDC 2021 keynote to highlight some of the key ones. Better multitasking is one, for example.

There will also be system-wide translation and Live Text - an ability to grab text from a photograph and use it in messages or other apps. The feature is also coming with iOS 15 for iPhone.

