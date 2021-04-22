Apple's iOS 15 will improve notifications, iPad set to get full home screen widgets

(Pocket-lint) - We know that Apple will hold its developer conference during June. And, as always, the company will show off this year's new software for iPhones, iPads, Macs and its other devices. Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) will begin on 7 June.

This year will see the reveal of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. And now some leaks have come courtesy of Bloomberg's reliable Apple watcher Mark Gurman who clearly has sources within Apple.

Gurman reports that Apple will introduce improvements to the way notifications work on the iPhone in addition to a redesign for the iPad Home Screen and lock screen.

With iPads essentially having Mac-level hardware now, the only thing holding the iPad back from being a full productivity device is it software. Gurman's report suggests the new update will be the iPad's most significant software update since it debuted in 2010 with a fundamental home screen redesign that will enable you to place widgets anywhere just as you now can on iPhone.

The notification enhancements will enable you to further fine-tune settings depending on whether you are working, sleeping or on do not disturb mode. There will reportedly be a new menu in Control Center so you can select your current 'status'.

You can also set up an auto-reply for messages as part of this, similar to the options currently available when the phone is in driving mode. And, as part of Apple's drive to make users aware of what details apps are tracking about them, there will also apparently be a new menu to show you what's being collected.

There's also a suggestion that even more features will come to iMessage to make it more of a viable alternative to Facebook's Messenger and WhatsApp. We feel this would have to feature a way to include users on Android.

Writing by Dan Grabham.