(Pocket-lint) - One of the things Apple announced during its Spring Loaded April 2021 event is a new camera feature for the latest iPad Pro. Called Center Stage, it allows you to go hands-free and multitask during a video call because it'll track you and keep you in the shot the entire time.

Apple said Center Stage uses the iPad Pro's new 12-megapixel ultra-wide TrueDepth camera, along with machine learning technology, to recognise a user and keep them in center view. So, as you move around during a video call on the iPad Pro, it will automatically pan the camera to keep you in the shot.

If others hop into the video call, Apple said Center Stage will recognise them too and zoom out to fit everyone into the view. Center Stage actually reminds us of similar camera features found on Facebook Portal and even the Amazon Echo Show 10, so Apple certainly isn't the first to offer such technology.

Check out Apple's Spring Loaded event video below. It should start at the 46:12 mark - when the Center Stage portion begins.

Apple imagines the feature being useful during white-boarding sessions with coworkers or family get-togethers or, as shown in a demo video during its Spring Loaded event, it could be used while you're cooking and on a video call. The idea is, with Center Stage, your video calls should be more engaging.

While Apple didn't elaborate during its Spring Loaded event whether Center Stage would be exclusive to FaceTime calls, reporter Federico Viticci has claimed third-party apps will be able to take advantage of the feature, and that there will be an API available for developers to toggle the feature on or off.

At launch, Center Stage is exclusive to the 2021 iPad Pro model, as it sports Apple's new 12-megapixel ultra-wide TrueDepth camera. However, we suspect it'll eventually come to other Apple devices, perhaps even future iPad and iPhone models. That's purely speculation at this point, though.

There are not many details about Center Stage just yet, so check out our Apple news hub if you're in the mood to digest everything Apple-related.

