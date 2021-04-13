Siri says Apple's next launch event is 20 April, new iPads incoming?

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's next special event is due to take place on 20 April at Apple Park in Cupertino, according to the company's own assistant, Siri.

Reports have emerged this morning from the US which state that, currently, Siri is responding to the question 'When is the next Apple event?' with 'The special event is on Tuesday, April 20...'.

As it stands, it appears this response only shows for those with a US-based Apple ID. We were able to confirm this response using a US account, which you can see in our lead image.

With our UK ID's the assistant just responds with 'You can get all the details about Apple events on Apple.com'.

The news was first reported by MacRumours and confirmed by the Verge. We've reached out to Apple for a comment and will update this piece if and when they respond.

So what's expected? Apple usually uses its Spring event to launch new iPads and, sometimes, launches a special edition iPhone at the same time.

For this event the manufacturer is expected to launch new iPad Pro models, possibly its own AirTags trackers to compete with Tile, and a redesigned iMac.

The iMac redesign has been on the cards for some time, since it's not had a major design refresh for some time now. More importantly however, it's one of the models that hasn't yet been equipped with the Apple-made M1 processors.

So far, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini are the only ranges based on the M1 platform and the popular company is expected to add a more powerful version to products in the coming months and years.

We've also seen rumours of an Echo Show-like Apple TV device with a built in speaker - like HomePod - and a camera for making FaceTime calls.

Of course none of this has yet been confirmed yet, so we'll just have to wait a short while until Apple tells us all officially what's coming next.

Writing by Cam Bunton.