(Pocket-lint) - Apple's upcoming iPad Pro models are expected to face supply shortages, due to the switch in display technology from LCD to Mini LED.

As reported by Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, the upcoming devices are currently facing production issues ahead of their expected unveiling later this month.

The new display is expected to debut on both Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro model, with persistent leaks suggesting it will do so during the latter half of April, though the company's external suppliers overseas are currently contending with poor manufacturing yields.

According to the report, at least one of the Mini LED makers has been forced to pause as a result of the issues.

Despite the issues, though, Apple is expected to press ahead with the display technology, which should help deliver improved brightness, contrast and be exclusive to the larger model. Compared to the smaller, 11-inch iPad Pro, which appears likely to miss out on the Mini LED upgrade, it's expected to ship later due to the stock shortages.

They may not be the only iPad models Apple decide to detail, either.

As we saw in a recent iPad Mini leak, Apple also appears to be preparing an updated smaller tablet for release - and, like the upcoming Pro devices, the design doesn't seem to have changed too much.

Best tablet 2021: Top tablets to buy today By Britta O'Boyle · 9 February 2021 Our pick of the best tablets to buy today including the best 2-in-1 devices and compact tablets at a variety of different prices.

That would suggest that the biggest changes will be made to the internal components, as well as the display technology. Among other aspects, we should see an upgraded processor (akin to the jump made by the M1 processor in Macs), improved cameras and a tweaked USB-C port.

As ever, we won't know for sure until it comes directly from Apple. Based on the extent of whispers, though, the picture is certainly becoming clearer.

Writing by Conor Allison.