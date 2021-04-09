The new iPad mini looks like it will retain its 9 year-old design

(Pocket-lint) - A leak of the upcoming iPad Pro and iPad mini devices reveals that not only will the iPad Pro retain its current design, but the iPad mini will do.

We had thought the current iPad mini - released in 2019 and reviewed here - would be the last model with the traditional Touch ID home button. Instead, we had expected it to use the newer-style Touch ID system from the iPad Air with Touch ID on the home button.

Refreshed iPad Pros and iPad Mini dummies. Triple Camera array on the pros. Central camera up top on iPad mini; slightly thicker. Hard to tell and different in screen size. pic.twitter.com/5Luizv1T2r — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 8, 2021

The 2019 model brought the internal specs bang up to date so expect that to happen again with the A14 chip from the iPad Air and iPhone 12 series. We believe the iPad Pro will have an upgraded A14X chip instead.

In our 2019 iPad mini review we said "There’s simply no better tablet at this size, with ultimate portability and unparalleled power for its price point." But we did criticise the old-style design and huge bezels.

The iPad mini remains a relatively expensive tablet, so we'd have really liked to have seen that change with this new model. Sadly it doesn't seem like that will be the case.

Writing by Dan Grabham.