(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to announce a couple of products soon, during an event rumoured for 23 March. One is said to be the long-awaited Apple AirTags, another a refresh for the iPad Pro. But could there be another iPad on its way too?

A Speck case was spotted in a Target store in the US that lists a 2021 11-inch Apple iPad model on the box, alongside the iPad Pro (2018, 2020) and last year's iPad Air.

And, according to Redditer nanosplitter21, who posted his own photograph of the product, shop staff told him it wasn't meant to be sold until 6 April.

The confusing bit is that we're not actually expecting an 11-inch iPad - there have been no rumours on such a major redesign for the entry-level model. So, is the packaging incorrect and is really for a new iPad Pro, or will we be treated to a third iPad during the next Apple event?

Your guess is as good as ours. What we do know is that the timing seems convicing. If announced on 23 March, there's every chance the new devices could be available a couple of weeks later.

Certainly, we aren't expecting any major design changes in the new iPad Pro range, so this case could come in useful either way.

