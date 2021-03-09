Apple set to announce 23 March event for AirTags and new iPads

(Pocket-lint) - We usually have some kind of Apple launch in March and it now looks like 23 March will be the date. Which is also the same day that OnePlus has chosen to launch the OnePlus 9 series. When this happened last time, OnePlus moved its event.

In recent years Apple has held an education-themed event for a new iPad in a school or, as a couple of years ago, just sent out press releases rather than having a full-on event for the 2019 iPad Air and current iPad mini although it did have an event for TV+ and Apple Arcade around then. Last year it just sent out press releases for new products as the pandemic took hold, such as the current iPad Pro.

This year we're expecting AirTags - Apple's long-awaited item tracker and Tile alternative - plus new iPad Pros which will once again raise the stacks in terms of performance, perhaps with an A14X chipset and possible MiniLED display.

There may also be a new iPad mini, too, using Face ID or certainly using the Touch ID system we saw in the recent iPad Air.

We believe Apple is also set to announce an Apple Silicon-based iMac soon, although we're not sure if that'll appear now or later in the year. There will also be new MacBook Pros too we believe.

Writing by Dan Grabham.