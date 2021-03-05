(Pocket-lint) - A new report has suggested Apple could introduce OLED displays to both the iPad and MacBook Pro range in 2022, starting with a 10.9-inch model of the iPad.

The details, courtesy of DigiTimes, allege that the Cupertino giant is set to launch the first OLED iPad early next year, and is also considering the use of the display technology for both the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

That first device is likely a retooled version of the iPad Air, if this rumour is to be believed, and would go into production in the fourth quarter of 2021. However, though the other models may follow suit, a final decision hasn't currently been made, say sources of DigiTimes.

Of course, this isn't the first time we've seen rumours regarding Apple's plans for OLED technology in its bigger devices. In December, it was reported that the company would consider Mini LED iPad Pro models for 2021, before moving over to OLED in 2022.

That's something that's also backed up in this latest report, too. DigiTimes suggests that the two display technologies will indeed co-exist once introduced to the iPad and MacBook lines, with a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Mini LED display said to be coming in the first half of this year.

Meanwhile, it's mooted that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models rumoured to arrive in the second half of the year could also adopt the Mini LED tech.

Either way, it all helps to build the picture of what we can expect from upcoming devices over the next year or so.

It's always important to take any early whispers with a pinch of salt, naturally, but it does also look increasingly likely that Apple will begin making shifts over to both Mini LED and OLED sooner rather than later.

Writing by Conor Allison.