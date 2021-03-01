New iPad Pro imminent with M1-quality CPU, claims report

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is tipped to refresh its iPad Pro line soon, with a March unveiling reported. In addition, it is said to be adding a new processor that is the equivalent of the Apple M1 chipset inside the Apple Silicon MacBook Pro.

The current word on the street is that the iPad Pro 2021 edition will be launched on 16 March, although that is yet to be confirmed. Apple expert Mark Gurman has said that it will be available this month though, so it's likely around that time.

Bloomberg's Gurman has also revealed - in the latest Power Up video on YouTube - that it will come with "a new processor" that's "on par with the M1 chip in the latest Macs". He also claimed that ut will come with "5G" and "better cameras".

It's thought the new chip could be the A14X or, even, A14Z. It should be considerably faster, more powerful and more energy efficient than the A12Z Bionic processor in the 2020 model.

On top of this, previous rumours have pointed to the new iPad Pro being the first device from Apple to adopt a Mini LED display. This uses an LED backlight that fits more LEDs behind the LCD substrate in order to more precisely control backlighting - therefore giving better contrast and black levels.

Future MacBooks are also expected to sport Mini LED displays.

We'll keep you up to date on everything we hear on iPad Pro until the launch. In the meantime, make sure you check out our rumour round-up here: Apple iPad Pro 2021 rumours, specs, features, news and release date.

Writing by Rik Henderson.