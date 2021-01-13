(Pocket-lint) - A fresh leak may have given us our first glimpse of the changes Apple is planning for the iPad Pro 2021 models.

The alleged images of the fifth-generation iPad Pro devices - both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants - have appeared on tech outlets 91Mobiles and MySmartPrice, giving us several factory CAD (computer-aided design) renders of the exterior.

We've already heard rumours that Apple will toy with the idea of a Mini-LED display on the next iPad Pro, leaving OLED for 2022, but this latest leak appears to confirm that the next-gen tablets will have very few design changes from the fourth-generation that launched back in March 2020.

Reportedly, the Cupertino company will keep the next 11-inch model at the same thickness but take some millimetres off the length and breadth of the device. And, if the images are to be believed, it could potentially also see changes to the internal speaker system, and feature reduced speaker grilles and perhaps even a relocation.

However, aside from these small changes, things remain much the same. On the rear, there's the same dual rear camera setup with LED flash (though there are rumours this could protrude slightly less), a LiDAR sensor and microphone, with magnetic pins also on hand to connect to Apple's keyboard. The right spine will again come with a charging strip for Apple Pencil, with the bottom edge featuring a USB-C charging port between those aforementioned speaker grilles.

As we say, it's all very much still unconfirmed speculation at this stage, but the hints are starting to line up ahead of the fifth-generation launch. Based on what we've seen so far, this won't be an overhaul to the flagship iPad line, but it's still likely Apple has a couple of neat tweaks up its sleeve that are yet to be revealed. Stay tuned for more as we get closer to that potential March release date.

Writing by Conor Allison.