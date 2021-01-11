The next iPad mini may come with an 8.4-inch screen

(Pocket-lint) - The iPad mini might not be the most headline-grabbing of Apple's line of tablets, but it's one of the most beloved nonetheless, with its small size making it perfect for the uses many people actually set out to buy a tablet for.

Its design has been almost completely unchanged for some years now, though, and rumours are swirling that the next iteration of Apple's teeny iPad could at last get a bit of an update. A report from Japanese blog MacOtakara, citing Chinese suppliers, indicates that it will, for example, get a bigger screen.

The jump will be from the existing 7.9-inch display up to 8.4-inch, so the size of the tablet shouldn't be impacted much. This could, in fact, just be down to thinner bezels around the display.

The big change that could be in the offing, bringing a notch and all-screen design to the iPad mini, seemingly isn't on the cards - it'll retain the top and bottom bezels much like the standard iPad, and therefore continue to feature TouchID on its home button.

This would boil down to another bout of evolution, not revolution, for the iPad mini, but any update that involves a tweak to its design should be worth the wait. We won't have to wait too long to find out more, it would seem, with the suppliers apparently expecting a reveal and release for the tablet in March.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.