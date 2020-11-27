(Pocket-lint) - Apple's annual updates to the standard iPad, the most popular tablet in its lineup, meaning that you don't often see discounts on a given model until a little while after it's released - but that trend has been bucked this Black Friday.

The latest-generation iPad has got a modest, but nonetheless welcome £20 discount at Amazon UK, taking the 128GB version of the tablet down from £429 to £409 - that's a really solid price for what is an absolutely excellent tablet.

While it may lack some of the bells and whistles that have made their way to the iPad Pro and Air models recently, that doesn't stop the innards of the new iPad from running really zippily, while its Retina display still looks absolutely brilliant when watching TV or movies.

We'd also recommend the 128GB version over the smaller 32BG storage size regardless of price, since the latter is a little tight if you're downloading much at all, and this discount brings them a bit closer in terms of price.

Of course, if you don't feel the need to get the most recently-released model of the iPad, you could also check out a really solid deal at Curry's PC World, which has taken a rather more sizeable £70 off the price of a 2019 iPad, which is now £379.00 down from £449.

Either way, if you've been on the lookout for a tablet this is a good time to take the plunge and save some cash while you do.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.