(Pocket-lint) - Although the newer iPad Air and the super-powerful iPad Pros might get a bit more of the limelight, the standard iPad is still very much the core of Apple's tablet lineup.

With a more reasonable price and processing power that's still more than enough to crunch through what most people want from it, it's a great tablet that rightly has legions of fans the world over.

It's also, like a lot of Apple's tech, rarely discounted - which makes a couple of deals that Best Buy's just put live well worth highlighting. These are on the latest version of the tablet.

Right now you can pick up the 128GB, Wi-Fi version of the iPad for just $359.99, a $70 saving down from $429.99 at Best Buy. Alternatively, if you don't mind a tighter squeeze on storage, you could opt for the 32GB version for just $279.99, down from $329.99 and therefore discounted by a smaller margin.

Either way, you'll be getting the best tablet user experience out there on hardware that's really nice and elegant, especially if you've got an Apple Pencil to pair it with.

Whether you fancy it for watching TV and movies in bed, doing some light admin or web browsing, or any other number of things, it's likely to fit the bill.

