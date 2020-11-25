(Pocket-lint) - It's only been out a really short while, but Apple's new and redesigned iPad Air still isn't immune to Black Friday deals, it would seem.

Amazon's knocked a healthy $40 off the 64GB version of the new tablet, a tasty 7% discount that means you can grab the Air for $559.00, down from $599.00.

That'd be a solid discount on an Apple tablet any time of the year, but given how recently the Air released, and how impressed we and other reviewers have been with it, it's well worth leaping on.

The new Air has the design aesthetic of the iPad Pro line, making a huge leap forward and looking absolutely superb in the process, and with the latest chip and components all accounted for, it's practically making us wonder who the iPad Pro is even for nowadays.

For now, it looks like deliveries are a little bit delayed while stock catches up with the deal, but we'd still heartily recommend ordering ahead while this price is active - which it probably won't be for too long!

There's also a new Touch ID button on the side, which is a really handy way to get around the lack of Face ID, while the screen size is just right for most people, in our opinion. We'd say that this is the perfect iPad for almost anyone looking to buy right now, so the fact that it's discounted is a real bonus.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.