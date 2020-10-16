The super-powerful Apple iPad Air is finally available to buy

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's new iPad Air has now gone on sale. It's been a month since it was revealed alongside the new 8th generation iPad and Apple Watch Series 6 and some people were wondering why a pre-order hadn't opened sooner.

However, we've expected it to go on sale around the same time as the new iPhone 12 and that has proved correct, with the iPad Air now available to order in both the US and UK.

The iPad Air - like last year's model - shares similarities with the iPad Pro line. It has a powerful new A14 Bionic processor, 10.9-inch (2,360 x 1,640) display, 12MP rear camera, 7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera, looks rather like the iPad Pro series too and like those tablets, has USB-C.

There's no Face ID but instead, Apple has built Touch ID support into the power button which is an interesting development. It comes in five colours including the usual silver and grey, plus pink, green and blue.

It supports Apple Pencil - the second generation model with magnetic mounting and wireless charging - plus support for the same Magic Keyboard as the iPad Pro 11, though those add-ons will push the price up a bit.

For many people, it'll be all the Pro they need from an iPad.

Writing by Dan Grabham.