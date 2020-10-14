(Pocket-lint) - Remember last month when Apple hosted an event and launched a shiny new entry-level iPad for 2020? Well, you can already pick it up with a small but worthwhile saving, thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

Despite being just over a month old, the cheapest version of the new iPad has been handed a small discount - ideal for Prime members who missed out on or held off from Apple's pre-ordering.

While there's no movement just yet on the higher tiers of the new 10.2-inch iPad, the Space Grey/32GB/Wi-Fi edition has been snipped from $329 to $299.

Now, we know this $30 off doesn't represent the wildest deal available to you during the current festival of savings - to see those, you can check out the best Amazon Prime deals - but it's significant simply because of how new the iPad is.

So, if this slight discount is enough to help you consider picking up what is arguably the best entry-level tablet model on the market, what exactly do you get with the 2020 edition?

Well, with a new A12 Bionic chip, as well as support for Apple Pencil 1, you're getting an iPad capable of keeping up with the latest software - one that's best suited for playing around with apps, watching TV shows and (thanks to Smart Connector) hooking up a Bluetooth keyboard and doing the occasional bit of typing.

It's unlikely this model, or indeed any others, will be discounted again before Black Friday - and even then there are no guarantees. So, for those looking for the latest entry-level Apple tablet, this is a really solid saving.

Writing by Conor Allison.