iOS and iPadOS 13.4 now available for beta testers, coming to all later today

(Pocket-lint) - iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 have started to become available for some users who previously installed the beta versions of the software.
The final versions of the software will become available later today alongside watchOS 7.
Check out our guide to all the key new iPhone features including the App Library, widgets on the home screen, App Clips and more. Widgets will offer up timely information at a glance, while the App Library means you can cut down on superfluous home screens and hide rarely used apps.
After you've updated to iOS 14, you'll also getan AirPods update, too.
And we've also got a full guide to iPadOS 14, too. Oh, and if you're wondering why the iPhone 12 hasn't launched yet, we explain that here.
Which iOS devices support iOS 14?
Here's a list of all the supported devices, just so you can double-check whether your iPhone or iPod touch will be able to run iOS 14.
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11
iPhone XS Max
iPhone XS
iPhone XR
iPhone X
iPhone 8 Plus
iPhone 8
iPhone 7 Plus
iPhone 7
iPhone 6s Plus
iPhone 6s
iPhone SE (first generation)
iPhone SE (2020 - second generation)
iPod touch (seventh generation)