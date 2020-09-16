iOS and iPadOS 13.4 now available for beta testers, coming to all later today

(Pocket-lint) - iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 have started to become available for some users who previously installed the beta versions of the software.

The final versions of the software will become available later today alongside watchOS 7.

Check out our guide to all the key new iPhone features including the App Library, widgets on the home screen, App Clips and more. Widgets will offer up timely information at a glance, while the App Library means you can cut down on superfluous home screens and hide rarely used apps.

After you've updated to iOS 14, you'll also getan AirPods update, too.

And we've also got a full guide to iPadOS 14, too. Oh, and if you're wondering why the iPhone 12 hasn't launched yet, we explain that here.

Here's a list of all the supported devices, just so you can double-check whether your iPhone or iPod touch will be able to run iOS 14.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE (first generation)

iPhone SE (2020 - second generation)

iPod touch (seventh generation)

Writing by Dan Grabham.