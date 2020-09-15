Apple iPad Air gets a Pro-like update, A14 chip, launches alongside iPad 8th gen

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has taken the wraps off its latest full-size laptops and launched the all-new iPad Air with a completely refreshed design and a new budget iPad.

If the new iPad Air looks familiar, it's because it borrows some design influences from the iPad Pro series, complete with flat edges and skinny bezels.

What's more, it comes in five colours including the usual silver and grey, plus pink, green and blue. There's no FaceID however, instead, Apple has built TouchID support into the power button on the top edge of the iPad.

The display is a sharp, fully laminated 2360 x 1640 resolution 10.9-inch panel with an anti-reflective surface.

Inside, Apple has built a really powerful A14 Bionic processor which should see the performance storm ahead of its previous iPad Air, and it uses a super-efficient 5nm process.

It's very Pro-like in many ways, and that includes the USB-C port and has a redesigned stereo speakers for landscape mode.

It supports Apple Pencil - the newer model with magnetic mounting and wireless charging - plus support for the floating Magic Keyboard that launched recently.

Alongside the iPad Air, Apple has launched the new iPad 8th generation which is very similar to the 7th gen, but improves the processor inside.

It features the A12 Bionic for 40% faster CPU performance compared to the previous generation.

The new iPad Air will be available in October for $599, while the 8th gen budget iPad is available from today for $329.

Writing by Cam Bunton.