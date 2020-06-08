Apple plans to give customers the opportunity to buy several Apple products via Apple Card monthly installment payments, Bloomberg has claimed.

Apple is looking to offer this scheme for iPads, Macs, AirPods, iPad keyboards, the Mac XDR Display monitor, the HomePod, and the Apple TV. If true, the company would basically be offering financing through the Apple Card. Users will reportedly be able to manage their payments through the Apple Card section in the Wallet app, as everything is added to their monthly Apple Card bill there.

The company wants to make available 12-month, interest-free payment plans for new purchases of iPads, Macs, the Apple Pencil, iPad keyboards, and the Mac XDR Display monitor, specifically. Meanwhile, the AirPods, HomePod, and Apple TV will be available on six-month, interest-free plans.

Keep in mind, last year, Apple launched 24-month, interest-free payment plans for iPhones bought with an Apple Card. You can use Apple Card to buy more than one iPhone, too, although the number of iPhones you can buy will obviously be limited by your available Apple Card credit.

Apple gives 3 per cent cash back for these purchases, and it even gives buyers the option to pay off their balance early.

Apple launched the Apple Card in 2019 with Goldman Sachs. There's a digital version linked to the Apple Wallet app and a physical titanium card.