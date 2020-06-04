Apple will reportedly refresh its iPad Pro lineup in early 2021 with a couple new flagship-level features, including 5G connectivity.

Leaker L0vetodream suggested on Twitter that Apple's next premium tablets could come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 5G modem, allowing them to leverage both sub-6GHz 5G and the faster mmWave 5G. These iPad Pros might even come with the A14X chip and Mini-LED displays, L0vetodream shared. Keep in mind others have suggested the next-generation iPad Pros will support 5G and pack Mini-LED screens.

with mini led and 5G X55 baseband https://t.co/1C57Oms2HX — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 3, 2020

Well-respected analyst and Apple watcher Ming-Chi Kuo, for instance, said in April that a new iPad Pro featuring Mini-LED had been delayed until early 2021. (He indicated Apple is switching to Mini-LED panels because they're similar to OLED screens but have localised dimming and a wider colour gamut.) L0vetodream also believes the Mini-Led iPad Pros could launch in Q1 or Q2 of 2021, which is about a year away at this point.

next year Q1 or Q2 https://t.co/1C57Oms2HX — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 3, 2020

As for who L0vetodream is, it's an anonymous Twitter account that has recently shared credible hardware rumours, including details on the iPhone SE. That said, it's not hard to imagine Apple bringing 5G and Mini-LED to the iPad Pro, given it's reportedly interested in adopting both technologies and integrating them in to other products in its hardware portfolio. The next iPhone is widely expected to include 5G connectivity.

Apple last released new iPad Pro models in March. They introduced a LIDAR sensor, the A12Z Bionic chip, and improved microphones.