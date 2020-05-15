New iPad expected in late 2020 - maybe an iPad Air upgrade?

Apple's iPad range could be set for another power-up in late 2020. We'd been expecting there probably would be some kind of power-up later in the year for the standard range and it looks very much like that will be the case.

Apple's iPad Pro range recently got an upgrade, of course, so the upcoming refresh would be for the 'normal' iPads and specifically, it looks like there could be a refresh for the iPad Air and iPad mini.

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that there will be a new 10.8-inch iPad, which we'd have thought would replace the year-old 10.5-inch iPad Air. That device will be 18 months old by the time it's replaced and has an older origin anyway - the chassis design with Touch ID home button is from the old 10.5-inch iPad Pro that was then replaced by the 2018/2020 iPad Pro 11-inch with Face ID.

Kuo also says there might be a new iPad mini that would clock in between the 8.5 and 9-inch size. That would be a significant upgrade from the current 7.9-inch iPad mini, but of course, with thinner bezels it need not be a much larger device than the current mini.

With phones getting bigger - even the iPhone SE - it probably makes sense that consumers buying the popular mini would want a larger tablet, too.