Alongside a new iPhone SE, Apple has announced it'll begin shipping its new keyboard case for the iPad Pro in late April.

The Magic Keyboard, which works with this year's iPad Pro models and the 2018 iPad Pro models, is now available to preorder. It should start arriving for customers sometime next week, according to Apple. It costs $299 for the 11-inch version and $349 for the 12.9-inch version.

It's different from Apple's existing Smart Keyboard Folio in that it's specifically for the iPad Pro, and it offers viewing angles up to 130 degrees, plus a backlit keyboard and scissor-switch keys and pass-through USB-C charging. Perhaps most interestingly, however, is that the Magic Keyboard includes a built-in trackpad for the iPad Pro, helping the tablet to work more like a computer.

With iPadOS 13.4, a recent update to the iPad's operating system, Apple included touchpad and expanded mouse support, so this new accessory from the company will certainly be able to leverage those new software features. If any of that interests you, grab the Magic Keyboard now.

Or, if you want a cheaper option, you can still get Smart Keyboard Folio, which remains priced at $179/$199 depending on the size.