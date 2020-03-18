Apple has announced a couple of new iPad Pro models for 2020 and with them a new version of the iPadOS software, which will bring several new features.

The key addition will be trackpad support - the ability to use a mouse or laptop-style trackpad with an iPad to manoeuvre a cursor rather than use your finger. It basically turns your iPad into a laptop.

The best news though is that it won't just be available on the new iPad Pro devices, it will work with a wide selection of existing iPads.

The software update will be available from 24 March 2020 and will work on the following devices:

All iPad Pro models

iPad Air 2 and later

iPad 5th generation and later

iPad mini 4 and later

Trackpad support will work with a number of accessories, including Apple's own Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2 and a new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro (coming in May). You will also be able to use third-party mice connected via Bluetooth or USB.

When using a trackpad or mouse, iPad owners will be able to interact with existing apps: "Trackpad support in iPadOS is designed to work great with the apps customers use every day," said Apple in its news release.

"Most third-party apps work with no change at all, and developers can go even further with new APIs that let them deliver unique experiences in their apps."