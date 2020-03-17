Four new iPad Pro models were reportedly spotted in a Chinese user manual for iPadOS 13 on Apple's website.

The models include A2228, A2229, A2231, and A2233. These are for two 11-inch and two 12.9-inch models, according to the blog iPhone in Canada. The A2228 and A2229 were also filed in the Eurasian Economic Commission database.

Apple removed all four models from the user manual on Monday, but we've still contacted Apple for a comment. In the past, new database listings such as these usually preceded official product announcements by mere weeks if not days.

Add it all up, and an update to the iPad Pro lineup could be coming down the pike. We've been tracking new iPad Pro rumours for months, and the current consensus is we can expect at least one new model to arrive with a triple-lens rear camera system and 3D sensing for AR.

Apple's next crop of refreshed tablets are expected to debut in the first half of 2020, but with the COVID-19 pandemic spreading across the world, that might not happen. Apple was long rumoured to be hosting an event in March. We suspect that is no longer the case.

The company could always announce the new iPad Pro models via press release soon, however, just like it did with the Powerbeats 4.