It looks like Apple will launch a new iPhone and iPad at the end of March

Apple often holds an event during March - two years ago it revealed a new entry-level iPad with Apple Pencil support.

And last year the iPad mini, iPad Air and AirPods 2 were launched during one week in March while there was another separate event in Cupertino to talk Apple services like Apple Arcade and Apple News+.

This year it seems Apple will hold an event on Tuesday 31 March. While we are expecting an iPad Pro refresh to happen in 2020, rumours continue to swirl around an entry-level iPhone intended primarily for developing markets.

The so-called iPhone 9 - equivalent to an iPhone SE2 - won't have Face ID it seems, instead perhaps opting for an innovative method for Touch ID that doesn't involve a home button. Various rumours have pinned this reader as being either behind the screen a-la many Android phones.

And some recent rumours even suggested that the fingerprint reader could be on a side button, though we think this extremely unlikely.

Phone-Ticker alleges this phone will go on sale on 3 April.

We know that iOS 13.4 is going to be released soon and it's highly likely it would also be around that time. And we're also expecting the MacBook 13 to be replaced by a MacBook 14 with the revised keyboard design that we saw in the MacBook 16-inch launched late last year. So that could also happen at this event.

Apple Tags could also launch soon, too.