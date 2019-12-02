Apple might launch Mini-LED iPad Pro and MacBook Pro next year

Apple is reportedly developing an iPad Pro and MacBook Pro with new Mini-LED screen technology.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed we can expect these updated devices with Mini-LED screens in late 2020, according to 9to5Mac. Kuo already claimed earlier this year that Apple was working on laptops and tablets and large displays with Mini-LEDs, but he didn't know if they'd arrive in 2020 or 2021. Now, however, he thinks Apple will release its new iPad Pro and a 16-inch MacBook Pro with Mini-LED screens within a year.

The iPad Pro refresh will reportedly arrive around Q3 2020 (July to September) with an A14X processor. The MacBook Pro should debut a couple months later in Q4 (October to December). Kuo also said he believes Apple will release more Mini-LED-equipped products over the next few years.

Apple supposedly prefers Mini-LED display panels over OLED - especially for its larger devices - because they offer advanced features such as localised dimming, a wide color gamut, high contrast and brightness, and more dynamic range. They also don't suffer from OLED burn-in as easily, and they won't degrade over time like OLED are known to do, both of which are huge draws for the company.

Keep in mind Apple uses OLED screens in the iPhone 11 Pro and Apple Watch.