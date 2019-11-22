Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch discounts: Save over £170 on some models for Black Friday

Amazon started its Black Friday deals on 22 November, one week ahead of the day itself, and some of the top deals to come from the online shopping giant is some great savings on Apple's iPad Pro 10.5.

The Apple iPad 10.5 isn't the latest iPad Pro model - that's the iPad Pro 11 - but if you're looking for a powerful iPad with some great features including Touch ID, support for the first generation of Apple Pencil and an ultra portable design, the iPad Pro 10.5 is a fantastic option.

Here is how Amazon's iPad Pro 10.5-inch deals break down:

• Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch Space Grey, save £173, now £399 (was £572): This deal is for the Wi-Fi only iPad Pro 10.5-inch model with 64GB storage in Space Grey. See the deal on Amazon.

• Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch Silver, save £173, now £399 (was £572): This deal is for the Wi-Fi only iPad Pro 10.5-inch model with 64GB storage in Silver. See the deal on Amazon.

• Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch Gold, save £100, now £399 (was £499): This deal is for the Wi-Fi only iPad Pro 10.5-inch model with 64GB storage in Gold. See the deal on Amazon.

• Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch Rose Gold, save £250, now £499 (was £749): You'll get the Wi-Fi only, 512GB iPad Pro 10.5-inch model in Rose Gold with this deal. View the deal at Amazon.

• Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch Silver, save £150, now £449 (was £599): This deal is for the iPad Pro 10.5-inch with Wi-Fi only, 256GB of storage, Silver. View the deal on Amazon.

There's also a deal on at Currys in the retailers Why Wait deals for the Wi-Fi and Cellular model of the iPad Pro 10.5:

• Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch, save £99.03, now £699.07 (was £799): This deal is for the iPad Pro 10.5-inch model with the Wi-Fi and Cellular in Silver with 512GB storage. See offer at Currys.

You can keep up with all the Black Friday offers from Amazon on our official Amazon page, as well as all Black Friday Apple deals on our official Apple page.