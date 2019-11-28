Black Friday iPad deals: Save $100 on many models for Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Black Friday is here and some of the top deals come in the form of some great savings on Apple's new iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro.

We've picked out the top deals for many of Apple's iPad models below. The US deals are first, followed by the best iPad deals for the UK.

At the time of writing, the iPad mini isn't discounted for the US. You can keep up with all Black Friday Apple deals on our Apple page.

• Apple 10.2-inch iPad, save $100, now $329 (was $429): This deal is for the 128GB, Wi-Fi only model of the 2019 entry level iPad. It has a 10.2-inch display and the link will take you to the Space Grey model. See the deal on Amazon.

• Apple iPad Air, save $100, now $399 (was $499): This price is for the 64GB, Wi-Fi-only model of the 2019 iPad Air - the 10.5-inch iPad that sits above the basic model. The link will take you to the Space Grey model but the other finishes are available. See the deal on Amazon.

• Apple iPad Pro 11, save $100, now $699 (was $799): The iPad Pro 11 is an excellent iPad with all the power you could ask for in a tablet. This model is Wi-Fi only and has 64GB of storage. View the deal on B&H Photo.

• Apple iPad Pro 12.9, save $100, now $899 (was $999): The iPad Pro 12.9 is the largest and most powerful iPad available with an almost bezel-free design and Face ID. This model is Wi-Fi only and has 64GB of storage. View the deal on B&H Photo.

• Apple iPad 9.7-inch, save £40, now £369 (was £409): The Apple iPad 9.7-inch has a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, Retina display and it is compatible with the first generation of Apple Pencil. This model has 128GB of storage. See offer at Currys.

• Apple iPad mini (2019), save £60, now £459 (was £519): This deal is for the Apple iPad mini in gold with Wi-Fi and Cellular connectivity. It is compatible with the first generation of Apple Pencil. See offer at Currys.

• Apple iPad 10.2 (2019) save £40, now £409 (was £449): The latest entry level iPad in Apple's portfolio has a solid design, Touch ID and this deal is for the Wi-Fi only model with 128GB of storage. View offer on John Lewis.

• Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch Space Gray, save £250, now £499 (was £749): This deal is for the iPad Pro 10.5-inch from 2017 in Space Gray with 512GB of storage and Wi-Fi only. View the offer on Currys.