Next Apple iPad Pro expected first half of 2020, with focus on AR

Apple's next iPad Pro models might not be the subject of as many rumours as the iPhone 11 devices were before their launch, but there have still been a few leaks surrounding the next top-of-the-range slabs from Apple.

The latest report comes from Bloomberg and it suggests that while some had previously suggested Apple would reveal new iPad Pro models before the end of 2019, it is more likely the devices will appear in the "first half of 2020".

According to Mark Gurman - who has a great track record with revealing details about Apple's plans prior to their official unveiling - the new iPad Pro will come with a new 3D sensor system.

Gurman claims "people familiar with the plans" have reported a new camera module with two sensors, rather than one as the current iPad Pro models have and there is said to be a "small hole for the 3D system, letting people create three-dimensional reconstructions of rooms, objects and people."

The new 3D sensor system has been talked about for some time, with several rumours suggesting it will be coming to the iPhone 12 next year too. It's said to be a more advanced version of Apple's Face ID, but if Bloomberg's sources are correct, it will be the iPad Pro models that will see the technology first.

You can read about all the rumours surrounding the next Apple iPad Pro models in our separate feature, but based on what has been claimed so far, it looks like the design will remain similar as the current models, with a focus on camera and processor upgrades instead.