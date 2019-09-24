Apple has released iPadOS, a new version of iOS specifically for the iPad.

Technically called iPadOS 13.1, it is available for supported devices as an over-the-air update via the Settings app. To access the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update. It includes almost all the new features in iOS 13 (and iOS 13.1, which is also rolling out now), as well as some other new features, including a fresh Home screen with smaller icon sizes so you can fit more apps on a page.

There's also a new option to add the Today Widgets from the left side of the screen onto the Home screen. Split View and Slide Over also support multiple windows from the same app. And tapping on the iPad's display with Apple Pencil brings up Markup, complete with a redesigned tool palette. Speaking of the Apple Pencil, Apple said latency has been reduced, from 20ms on the iPad Pro to 9ms.

Other new features for iPadOS include the ability to connect external drives to the Files app, more than 30 new keyboard shortcuts, and a desktop version of Safari with a new download manager to boot. You'll even see a floating keyboard that supports the new QuickPath swipe feature.

For more on all of the new features in iPadOS, check out our iPadOS guide.

As for iOS 13.1, it's the first update to iOS 13, which rolled out a few days ago. It is available on all supported devices as an over-the-air update via the Settings app. It brings Shortcuts Automations in the Shortcuts app, Share ETA, and more.

For more about iOS 13 and iOS 13.1, see our guide here.