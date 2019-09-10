The entry-level iPad just got bigger - but it's still at the same great price

Apple has launched a new version of the entry-level £329/£349 iPad - the seventh generation of Apple's iconic standard model.

It's much the same as the older model, but it's half an inch bigger. It's available for pre-order today and will ship on 30 September.

It's now 10.2-inches instead of 9.7-inches big (so nearly 3.5 million pixels, no less) and once again there's Apple Pencil Support. Smart Keyboard support is new. The Smart Keyboard is a full-size keyboard that connects to the 10.2-inch iPad with the Smart Connector. It's available for purchase separately for $159/£159.

It boasts the A10 Fusion processor, so the same as the previously introduced 2018 iPad. They come pre-loaded with the new iPad OS, derived from iOS but intended for multitasking.

Apple also shared the interesting information that the aluminium enclosure of the 2019 iPad is completely recycled.

In terms of the iPad range, the new iPad slots in beneath two models - the iPad mini and iPad Air. Both of those models have the more capable A12 Bionic and are more akin to the iPad Pro lineup, although at a lower price.

Oh, and naturally there are also cellular models, too, starting at $459/£479.