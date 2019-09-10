One more thing… Apple iPad 10.2 also tipped for launch today

Apple will unveil its new iPhones later today. A next-gen Watch too. So far, so expected.

However, there could be one extra device announced that hasn't been leaked, nor rumoured much in the past: a 10.2-inch entry-level iPad.

According to Bloomberg journalist and Apple expert, Mark Gurman, a 10.2-inch iPad will be unveiled as part of the company's "Special Event", taking place in Cupertino from 10am PDT (6pm BST) today, Tuesday 11 September.

Let me help you out. 10.2 inch entry iPad. https://t.co/xK8uDF7Go6 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 10, 2019

We're not sure why it hasn't been mentioned on the rumour mill before, but it makes sense that a replacement for the entry-level iPad is on the cards - after all, the current model is considerably more than a year old.

Yes, a new iPad Air was introduced this summer, but there's a gap in the market for a more affordable alternative, especially at a larger screen size.

We don't yet know much more about the device, but will be avidly watching the goings-on at Apple Park in a few hours. Indeed, we'll also be in the crowd if you want to try to spot us.

And, if a new iPad does emerge, you can be sure we'll bring you an official update at that time.