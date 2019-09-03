Apple iPad Pro 2019: Release date, rumours, specs, features and news

Apple revealed a new iPad Air and a new iPad mini 5 in the early half of 2019, but there are more tablets expected from the company before the year is out or in early 2020, in the form of a refresh to the iPad Pro models.

Reports suggest the next generation of iPad Pros will take a leaf out of the 2019 iPhone's book. Here is everything we have heard so far, as well as what we expect.

Expected October 2019

Possibly early 2020

Apple's next iPad Pros are rumoured to released before the end of 2019, though there have also been reports suggesting early 2020.

We don't anticipate seeing them at Apple's 10 September iPhone event with Apple more likely to hold a separate event for the next iPads, as well as new Macs, possibly at some point in October. If Apple waits until 2020, we expect to see the new iPad Pros before the end of March.

At the moment no official date has been set.

iPad Pro 11 (2019): Around 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9mm, 468g

iPad Pro 12.9 (2019): Around 280.6 x 214.9 x 5.9mm, 631g

Apple only redesigned the iPad Pro line-up in 2018 so we aren't expecting huge changes to the 2019 models.

In fact, the design is rumoured to remain largely the same, meaning super-slim bezels, USB Type-C for charging and the ability to attach the Apple Pencil magnetically to the side and charge it wirelessly.

The rear camera setup could change, but otherwise a design similar to the iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9 is expected.

iPad Pro 11 (2019): 11-inch, Liquid Retina, 2388 x 1668, 264ppi

iPad Pro 12.9 (2019): 12.9-inch, Liquid Retina, 2732 x 2048, 264ppi

With the design of the new iPad Pro models expected to stay the same, we're expecting the same display sizes as the 2018 iPad Pro models too.

If this is the case, the 2019 iPad Pros should come in an 11-inch model and a 12.9-inch model. Both devices are expected to offer True Tone technology, Pro Motion technology and a fully laminated display with an anti-reflective coating.

We wouldn't expect the resolutions to change from 2018 either and we're expecting to see Liquid Retina panels too.

iPad Pros (2019): Triple rear camera, TrueDepth front camera

The rear camera specifications are expected to see an upgrade in the new iPad Pro models. According to rumours, a triple rear camera will arrive on the 2019 iPad Pro devices, mimicking what is expected for the upcoming iPhones.

The iPhone Pro rear cameras are said to be able to shoot ultra-wide photos and videos, whilst also offering improved low light images. It is expected that the iPad Pros will also offer the same capabilities and features.

iPad Pros (2019): A13X processor, multiple storage options, Apple Pencil compatibility, stereo speakers

The next-generation iPad Pro models are expected to come with Apple's newest processor - expected to be the A13 - though for the iPad Pro models, we're expecting the A13X.

Storage options are likely to be similar to the current models - 64GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB - and battery capacities are likely to be improved slightly but still around the 10-hour mark. It wouldn't be too surprising to see the 64GB model replaced with a 128GB model though. MicroSD won't be on board as Apple doesn't offer it in any devices.

Apple Pencil compatibility will no doubt be on the new iPad Pro models though, as it has been since the beginning of the Pro line, and we also expect to see Face ID facial recognition and stereo speakers.

Apple announced a new operating system specifically designed for iPads during WWDC19. The software - known as iPadOS - will come to all iPads from iPad Air 2 and newer but the new iPad Pros expected will also launch on the platform.

You can read all about the features that come with iPadOS in more detail in our separate feature, but as a quick summary, these are the features to expect:

New home screen

Dark mode

Sidecar with Catalina

New multitasking features

Text-editing gestures

Safari improvements

Files app

Font management

Reminders and Find My

Here is everything we have heard so far about the next iPad Pros.

MacRumours reported that The Elec has claimed Apple is planning to offer 3D sensing camera technology in early next year. The technology is also expected to come to the iPhone in 2020, but based on this report, the iPad Pro models will get it first.

Bloomberg reported several details surrounding the next iPad models. It claimed the 2019 iPad Pros would feature the same design as their predecessors but with the same upgrades as the 2019 iPhones, including camera and processor.

Japanese site Macotakara claimed sources within the Chinese supply chain have said the new iPad Pro could have a triple rear camera in a square setup - like the 2019 iPhone Pro models are expected to offer.