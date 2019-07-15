Prime Day Apple iPad deals see up to 35% discount

Apple devices don't often get discounts, but Amazon's Prime Day is serving up deals across a range of Apple products - from some great iPhone deals to the iPad, in all its guises.

Remember, you have to be a Prime subscriber to take advantage of these prices and the sale are only going to last until 16 July. As they say, when it's gone, it's gone, so don't hang around too long.

The iPad Pro offers the top iPad experience with the best hardware.

• Apple iPad Pro 10.5 (512GB), save £380, now £719 (was £1099): This is an older model, but it's still a great iPad Pro, supporting Apple Pencil and offering a 10.5-inch display. Click here to see this deal

• Apple iPad Pro 11 (1TB), save £203, now £1466 (was £1669): The latest iPad with huge storage, this model will basically replace your laptop. See the deal here

• Apple iPad Pro 11 (64GB), save £108, now £811 (was £919): The latest version of the iPad but with lower storage for a great price. See the offer

• Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (256GB), save £157, now £962 (was £1119): Latest iPad Pro model in bigger size, offering lots of space to watch, draw or work. View the offer

The regular iPad offers much the same experience of the Pro, but at more affordable prices. There are also some mini deals too.

• Apple iPad Air 10.5 (64GB), save £86, now £513 (was £599): Thin, light, powerful - the iPad Air remains a firm favourite with Wi-Fi + Cellular. Click here to see the offer

• Apple iPad (32GB), save £89, now £360 (was £449): The latest iPad with cellular connection means you're always connected for entertainment anywhere. View the deal

• Apple iPad mini (256GB), save £73, now £476 (was £549): The mini is a great version of the iPad and this is the latest version, Wi-Fi only. See the offer

• Apple iPad mini (64GB), save £70, now £449 (was £519): A mini with cellular connection so you're always connected to the fun. View this offer

• Apple iPad Pro 10.5 (512GB), save $430, now $699 (was $1129): The previous version of the Pro with 10.5in display, support for Apple Pencil, cellular connection and a great level of storage. See the deal here

• Apple iPad Pro 10.5 (256GB), save $300, now $629 (was $929): Previous iPad Pro 10.5, with cellular connection and 256GB of storage. Click here to see the deal

• Apple iPad (128GB), save $130, now $299 (was $429): The latest version of the iPad, with Wi-Fi and a great price. Click here to see the deal