Apple devices don't often get discounts, but Amazon US is serving up deals across iPads today, with a $79 saving on its usual price.

That's 24 per cent off the Apple iPad 10.2-inch silver Wi-Fi 32GB model, now priced at $249.99 instead of $329.

There's also $50 off the gold and space grey versions, coming in at $279, but clearly the silver is the bargain of the bunch.

With its slightly larger 10.2-inch screen size and the introduction of the iPadOS 13 operating system, the 2019 iPad is the safe, familiar and affordable iPad option.

For many, that means this iPad companion will be the perfect way to watch TV or YouTube, play games or sketch out notes. There's no better entry-level tablet around.

Looking for more than just Wi-Fi? Then you're in luck, as the cellular version has also been discounted by $79 to $379.99.

That reduction is also available on the space grey model, but the gold edition just has $30 off.