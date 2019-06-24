The iOS 13 and iPadOS public betas are now available for your iPhone or iPad

Apple has announced that the public beta versions of iPadOS and iOS 13 are now available for free download from Apple to compatible iPads and iPhones.

Let's get one thing out of the way first - we DO NOT recommend you install a beta operating system on your main iPhone or iPad. With a public beta it is unlikely there will be any major issues, but there will still be bugs and you don't want to discover there's an issue with your phone when you rely on it.

The finished version of both iOS 13 and iPad OS will be available for general download in September.

If you've joined Apple's free beta program previously, you'll receive the updates as an over-the-air update.

With the iOS 13 public beta program, you can download and install iOS 13 to your iPhone, or iPod Touch yourself or iPadOS 13 on your iPad.

It doesn't require a developers account or involve the hassle of registering your device’s UDID (a code that identifies your device). Apple's iOS public betas, as well as subsequent updates, are automatically pushed to your device over the air.

Back up your device (see this Apple support page) Visit the Apple Beta Program website and click the sign up button. Sign in with your Apple ID login. From there, read and accept Apple's agreement. From your iOS device, visit beta.apple.com/profile. Download the iOS Beta Configuration Profile (follow the on-screen steps: tap the iOS tab, then tap Download Profile, and tap Install). You may need to enter your passcode and tap Restart to reboot your device. Once downloaded, go to General > Software Update in the Settings app on your device and wait for the iOS 13 public beta prompt to appear. Tap it to download and install the beta.

If you want to check if it'll run on your system, check our articles on the topic:

iOS brings a whole trunkload of improvements to Apple's mobile operating system, including a dark mode. But this time the iPad operating system has been split off as iPad OS.

Why? Because Apple wants to more laptop-like functions to iPad as it takes aim at the laptop market (yes, including itself bizarrely). There's a new home screen and a way to handle multiple documents from the same app.

Want more on iPadOS and iOS 13? Then check out our comprehensive feature run-downs here.