It looks like Apple might add a much-requested iPad feature to the next major MacOS update.

If you own a Mac computer and an iPad, then you've probably heard about Luna Display before. The app, developed by Astro HQ, allows users to use their iPad as an extension of their Mac desktop. Now, it seems like Apple is copying that functionality with its next MacOS update for Mac laptops and desktops. According to 9to5Mac, Apple is working on a new feature called Sidecar.

Sidecar is expected to debut with the next MacOS 10.15 update, due out this summer. It will allow users to turn their iPad into a second display for their MacBook. Users will be able to hover over the green maximise button in the MacOS window bar to access options like the regular full-screen mode, new tiling options, and the ability to send the window to an external display.

A dropdown menu should appear, giving users the option to pick a display, though it’s not clear whether the iPad would work wirelessly with a MacBook or if you’d have to connect an iPad through a cable. We also don't know which iPad models would support Sidecar.

We do know, however, that Sidecar will reportedly work with the Apple Pencil. Users will be able to draw on their iPad screen and see it appear on their MacBook. If all this is true, Sidecar shows how Apple is trying to make its devices more capable of working together.

Sidecar is expected be unveiled along with MacOS 10.15 at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference this June.