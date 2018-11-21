  1. Home
  Tablets
  Tablet news
  Apple tablet news

Want a new iPad or Mac? Now you can buy one directly from Apple on Amazon

- No iPhones yet, though

Most people shop on Amazon. They can get everything from tools to home decor on Amazon. And now, an iPad directly from Apple.

Amazon recently struck a new deal with Apple and has begun directly selling many of Apple’s most popular products. The first round of devices is available now, as spotted by MacRumors. You'll see Macs, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and the Apple TV. But you won't see the iPhone. It's reportedly coming as part of Amazon's deal with Apple, but it's not yet available.

Apple/AmazonWant A New Ipad Or Ma Now You Can Buy One Directly From Apple On Amazon image 2

Interestingly, also part of the deal is that only Apple or Apple-authorized resellers can sell Apple and Beats devices on Amazon’s site. All unauthorized listings will be removed and banned from 4 January. That means you won't see as many shady listings on the site. But it also means Apple has even more control over where you buy its products and for how much.

We have to point out that Apple's selection on the site is still rather limited. You can only get specific configurations for certain devices. Nevertheless, Apple's new product pages on Amazon are here, and they look very Apple, with custom branding and a logo.

It's clear that both Apple and Amazon you to know this is an official merchant on Amazon. Shop the sale here.

