Apple's 'four-day shopping event' now live

Apple has gone live with its Black Friday deals in the UK and its deals in the US, but don't get too excited. Customers who opt to get an iPhone, MacBook, or even HomePod direct from Apple won't get money off, but a Apple Store gift card instead, and many of the deals don't include the latest models like the iPhone XS or XR either.

Apple's event starts on the 23 November (Black Friday) and will last until 26 November (Cyber Monday).

Customers buying an iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8 or iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus will get a £40 Apple Store Gift Card in the UK and $50 Apple Store Gift Card in the US.

Those that buy an iPad 10.5, iPad, or iPad mini 4 will get a gift card up to £80 in the UK and $100 in the US.

Mac users can expect slightly more: Up to £160 in the UK in Apple Store vouchers or for US customers $200 with MacBook Pro, MacBook, the older MacBook air, iMac, iMac Pro and Mac Pro models being included.

There are also benefits for Apple Watch Series 3 would-be customers - a £40 or $50 voucher - and it's the same for those that buy a HomePod or Apple TV too with Apple TV customers getting £20 or $25 in vouchers with every purchase.

Apple has even extended the offer to its range of Beats headphones giving shoppers a £40 voucher in the UK and $50 voucher in the US if they buy a pair of Studio3, Solo3, or Powerbeats3 headphones before Tuesday.

