Apple has invited the media to an October event in New York City on the 30 October with all clues pointing to the launch of a new iPad Pro.

The event will be the company's second major hardware event this autumn, following the launch the new iPhone XS models at its main headquarters in California in September.

This time around, however, the event will be held on the other side of the country at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Howard Gilman Opera House, on 30 October in New York. The show will will kick off at 10am ET and as the numerous different invites sent to the media, including Pocket-lint, point out, will focus on creativity.

Beyond the "creativity" approach, the event could focus on updates to the iPad Pro, a new Apple Pencil 2, and possibly several Mac models including a refreshed version of the MacBook Air, and what some Apple hopefuls believe is a refreshed Mac Mini.

The 2018 iPad Pro line is expected to feature an iPhone X-like design, meaning no Home button, slimmer bezels, and a TrueDepth camera system for Face ID. It will stick with an LCD panel, rather than OLED, and could come with a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port. The headphone jack might also be cut from the tablet. You can read a round-up of all the 2018 iPad Pro rumours and leaks here.

There have been growing rumours that Apple will also launch an updated version of the Apple Pencil, aka the Apple Pencil 2. Leaks, gossip, and hearsay suggest that the new Pencil could have the Apple W1 chip to allow you to use it on multiple devices, a digital eraser at the end to aid drawing, and interchangeable nibs to appeal to even more artists looking for more options.

Apart from new iPad Pro models and a new Pencil, Apple could update its MacBook line with a new 12-inch MacBook. Apple has developed a low-cost notebook with a Retina display, according to reports, and it would serve as a follow-up to the outdated MacBook Air. There's also the Mac mini, which has not been updated since 2014. A new one, which has been rumoured, would bring upgraded internals and processors.

Apple typically streams the event live on its website and on Apple TV. We'll keep you posted on these details as we learn them, but will be bringing you all the latest from the event on the day.