We fully expect Apple to make an announcement soon about its iPad Pro 2018 models. That will likely come in the form of an invite to an official launch event in the coming weeks.

Until then, however, there are plenty of rumours swirling around about the new iPad Pro 11 and 12.9-inch tablets.

The latest comes via CAD artwork seemingly created by a case company with inside knowledge. And while there are a number of issues with the designs shown - considering they were drawn by the third-party firm not Apple itself - they still reveal a number of key specs and features.

They also match previously "leaked" renders based on Apple specifications.

The iPad Pros pictured show a superthin bezel, enabling Apple to create larger screened devices with a smaller overall footprint to before. And there is no notch anywhere in sight.

They also show a thinner design, with at least one of the models being 5.86mm thick. That is thinner than the current 10.5-inch iPad Pro, which measures 6.1mm (the existing 12.9-inch iPad Pro is thicker still at 6.9mm).

Perhaps the most interesting element that has popped up once more is that, if these designs are to be believed, the new iPad Pros will ditch the Lightning connector for USB-C.

It has been said in several previous leaks and rumours, so is looking more and more likely.

We will hopefully find out for sure in the next few weeks.