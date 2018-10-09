With Google's product event happening today, it would not come as a big surprise if Apple sent out invites to its own press conference soon. It is expected to refresh its iPad Pro line-up this month and stealing a little thunder from a rival's announcements isn't unheard of.

Certainly, rumours of the new iPad Pro models are becoming more frequent, with the latest revealing several key features of two new devices.

"Sources familiar with the development" of the 2018 iPad Pro tablets have told 9to5Mac about specific tech details, that includes the display, Face ID, a new Apple Pencil and more.

The 2018 iPad Pro display, they say, will be edge-to-edge and there will be no home button. But there will be no notch, which comes as a bit of a surprise. Instead, the TrueDepth camera system will be housed in a thin, but necessary bezel.

That camera will be important for the Face ID functionality, which will work as it does on iPhone XS. However, 9to5Mac also reveals that it will cleverly work in landscape and portrait modes. It won't work if you hold the iPad upside down though.

You will be able to output 4K HDR video to an external display, which will work through the USB-C port at the bottom. There is no Lightning connector, we understand.

Another new connection tech comes in the form of a magnetic connector on the rear of the new iPads. It will enable hook-up to a new version of the Smart Keyboard and other, third-party accessories.

Finally, there will be a new Apple Pencil released along with the 2018 iPad Pros. It will be able to be paired with the Pro through proximity, like AirPods or the HomePod.

We'll let you know more if and when we receive details on the launch event in the coming days.