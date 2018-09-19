  1. Home
New iPad Pro confirmed in Apple iOS 12.1 code

- Coming this "fall"

- Found in code string

Apple may have unwittingly leaked confirmation that a new iPad Pro is inbound. It could even have given us the date too.

A reference to at least one all-new iPad was found in code relating to a beta build of iOS 12.1. It lists a descriptor called "iPad2018Fall" alongside "iPhone2018Fall".

We've already had the new iPhones, so it seems new iPad Pro tablets will soon follow.

The code string was found by 9to5Mac, which explains that the string was found in assets used by the Setup app - the app that runs when you set up a new iPhone or iPad.

9to5MacNew Ipad Pro Confirmed In Apple Ios 121 Code image 2

According to the website, the same app previously had mention of the new iPhones but not 2018 iPads.

9to5Mac also states that the beta of iOS 12.1 reveals a feature that adds further weight to a new iPad with a TrueDepth camera on the front.

Memoji syncing is supported by the beta build of next iOS update and that offers the ability to sync your personal emoji across devices: including iPad.

Considering no iPad has a front-facing TrueDepth camera at present, it is a very solid hint that at least one is coming soon.

You can find out more about the new iPads here: New iPad Pro 2018 specs, rumours and news: What's the story so far?

