Will new iPad Pro come with USB-C not Lightning?

Although we don't expect Apple to announce its 2018 iPad Pro models during its "Gather Round" event tomorrow - with the new iPhones, iOS 12 and Watch thought to be the focus - we do think they will also appear soon.

So does Apple analyst Mi-Chin Kuo, who thinks that not only will Apple unveil new iPad Pro models soon, it will break from tradition. He claims that Apple could swap the Lightning connector that has been present on iPads since 2012 for a USB Type-C port, as used on MacBooks.

USB-C is also used across the industry, by many rivals including Samsung, LG and Google. Kuo believes that Apple will finally follow suit: "In addition to Face ID support, we expect the new iPad Pro models' main upgrade to include replacing Lightning with a USB-C interface and bundling with a new unibody design 18W power adapter, which cancels the removable plug design," he wrote in a research note obtained by MacRumors.

The new iPhones, it reads, will retain the Lightning connector this time around.

To be honest, we're not entirely sure Apple will go the whole hog with USB-C on its iPads, with so many legacy, compatible products out there already. What will it do with the current generation of Pencil, for example? That has a Lightning connector and requires the port on an iPad Pro to pair and charge it.

Perhaps there is some truth in the suggestion though. It could be the charger itself that comes with a USB-C connection, with a new Lightning to USB-C in the box.

We doubt we'll have to wait too long to find out, even though the answer is unlikely to become apparent tomorrow.

In addition to iPad speculation, Kuo also tips the new, cheaper MacBook that has been rumoured recently to replace the 12-inch model currently for sale: "The new low-price MacBook may replace the position of the current 12-inch MacBook. We expect this new model to support the Touch ID but it will not have the Touch Bar," he said in the report.

And he believes that the new Apple Watch Series 4 will come with an electrocardiography function: "The new Apple Watch models will have narrower bezels, support electrocardiography (ECG), and all be equipped with ceramic backs (currently, some models are equipped with composite backs)."