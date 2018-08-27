Apple will likely announce the next iPhones in just a couple weeks, and so, of course, we're seeing reports emerge with inside-scoop details.

A new report from Bloomberg, for instance, has nicely rounded up a lot of the rumours we've heard so far - with an added sprinkling of extra tidbits from anonymous sources. It claimed Apple is labeling this year as an “S year” - so new phones will keep the same design, but they'll get updated specs. Apple also wants to increase pricing of its phones, since the smartphone market is slowing quite a bit.

That's all the new information; everything else we've heard before. For instance, we can expect three iPhones, including a refreshed iPhone X with a 5.8-inch OLED screen; a high-end iPhone with a 6.5-inch OLED screen; and a cheaper iPhone X-looking model with a 6.1-inch LCD screen that will come in a variety of colours with aluminum edges, rather than the colour-matching stainless steel frame on the iPhone X.

All three devices will support the current iPhone X's new gesture controls and feature Apple’s face-unlocking system, Face ID. As far as naming goes, Apple employees seem torn up about this, and so far, their names haven't been officially pinned down. The high-end iPhone might be the iPhone Xs Plus, but that might get changed in the end. Lastly, we can expect new accessories, like new AirPods.

A new Apple Watch with a larger screen and updated iPad Pro tablets with Face ID might also appear, as will the long overdue AirPower charging pad. Keep in mind Apple hasn't announced it will hold an event in September, but the rumour mill figures it will soon for 12 September.

