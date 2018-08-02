Face ID is definitely coming to a super-thin bezel iPad Pro

There have been rumours throughout 2018 that Face ID would be coming to an iPad Pro - probably in September.

And now we have even more evidence: an icon in iOS 12 developer beta 5 that shows a bezel-less iPad. Last year the early HomePod software revealed a thin-bezel iPhone which turned out to be iPhone X of course.

OK, it's not much, but it adds to the pile of evidence - and it's clear that there's no home button this time around - if, of course, Apple is still basing these icons on the retail product. One caveat though; there's no notch shown in the iPad icon.

That seems a bit weird to us but maybe it just didn't look that good. Of course, another possibility is that Apple has managed to include Face ID and the other front cameras within the top bezel.

It would seem a trifle unlikely, but it is possible. 9to5Mac has also unearthed some Face ID code in that new developer beta:

This method in AccessibilitySettings confirms Face ID on the new iPad Pro (J3xx) pic.twitter.com/oeJQ0GxOoM — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) August 1, 2018

