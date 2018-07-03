Come September, Apple is expected to launch new iPad Pro models alongside its latest iPhones and one of the much-talked about rumoured improvements is Face ID.

Several reports have, in the past, suggested that the next iPad Pro tablets will come with a Face ID camera on the front, with facial recognition for security purposes and the ability to make and send Amimojis.

In effect, it is the latter that has somewhat given the game away. Known developer Steve Troughton-Smith found evidence inside the iOS 12 development build that points to an iPad with Face ID.

New in iOS 12: AvatarKit comes to iPad. Still requires a TrueDepth camera to do face tracking, though, i.e. an iPad with Face ID pic.twitter.com/9TvP2vsP6X — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) July 3, 2018

The version of AvatarKit he found inside the iOS 12 beta is iPad-ready, and considering it is the software framework behind Apple's Animojis, it strongly hints that the next iPad models will have Face ID on-board, through a TrueDepth camera.

Apple only implemented AvatarKit in the iPhone X firmware previously - the only existing device to use Face ID. It's existence in the latest iOS 12 build for more devices is a great indication that the Cupertino firm is looking to add the technology to other forthcoming handsets and tablets.

In terms of release date, things are more sketchy. Apple has been rumoured to be working on a new, high-end iPad Pro for some time, but it is not known whether we are likely to see it launch during the same event as the next iPhones or soon after.