iOS 12 code all but confirms Face ID for iPad

iOS 12 code all but confirms Face ID for iPad
Apple has officially announced iOS 12 at WWDC 2018 and while there weren't any new hardware announcements to go with it, developer Guilherme Rambo has already delved into the code and found some references to Face ID on the iPad. Rumours of Apple introducing Face ID on the iPad have been floating around since the start of the year, so Rambo's findings add a lot of weight to them.

Perhaps the biggest giveaway that Face ID is coming to the iPad is a new Face ID & Passcode settings menu, where you can set up Face ID and choose which features you want to use it to unlock. 

Rambo has also Tweeted a short video of the UI in action, but the thing to take notice of is the positioning of the time at the top. Normally on an iPad it would be in the centre but now it has moved to the left which, while not confirmed by the video, suggests the space in the centre will be taken up by a notch for the Face ID sensors. 

Of course, until Apple says anything, we can't take anything as gospel. However these findings do seemingly confirm that Face ID will appear in the new iPad or iPads, whenever they launch. 

