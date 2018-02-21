New Apple iPads will launch in March, leak suggests

Apple is reportedly about to unveil two new iPads, which could be in shops in just a couple of weeks.

According to French website Consomac, two devices have popped up in documents filed by the Eurasian Economic Commission - an official regulator that requires devices to be registered before release in the region.

It doesn't name the iPads specifically, but lists Apple products A1954 and A1893, which are allegedly tablets running iOS 11.

For those who are hoping the Face ID/notch-sporting iPad Pro is imminent shouldn't get too excited however. They are still not expected for release until the latter half of 2018.

The models referred to in the documents are more likely to be 2018 refreshes of the entry-level iPad, maybe even a new iPad mini.

The timing certainly seems right, with the 2017 model launching in March last year. And the mini is definitely due a refresh.

It is unlikely Apple will hold an event to announce the new iPads, with a soft launch seeing them appear on the Apple Store websites around the globe instead.

It certainly won't want to compete with the products being unveiled at Mobile World Congress next week. Perhaps the week after instead.